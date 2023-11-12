WWE's Road Dogg Offers Kudos To Veteran AEW Wrestler

Back in 2014, The New Age Outlaws (Brian "Road Dogg" James & Billy Gunn) cemented themselves as the third runner-up for PWI's Comeback Of The Year award. During a recent episode of "Oh You Didn't Know," Brian James reflected back on that time period, and his fellow leaders in the category, which included the likes of Batista, Bobby Lashley, and the winner, Sting. As Sting now prepares for his retirement match a decade later, James recognizes his longevity as an impressive accomplishment.

"He's a better man than me because I can't do it. I can't do it," James said. "This time, we were number four on the comeback list. That was about as far as I went."

When James' co-host asked if he ever envisioned "The Icon" wrestling for ten more years after the issue's publication, James admitted his astonishment. "I damn sure didn't [think that], but I've seen him do some crazy things in his tenure over there [in AEW], so kudos to him, man," James said.

Following his initial retirement in 2016, Sting returned to action in 2021, joining forces with Darby Allin in Street Fight against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks at AEW Revolution 2021. Three years later, Sting is set to compete in his final professional wrestling match at AEW Revolution 2024. Before he officially closes out his in-ring career, though, the 64-year-old has another pay-per-view appearance ahead of him, as he, along with Allin and Adam Copeland, take on Nick Wayne, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage at AEW Full Gear.

