What Konnan Says AEW Is Doing Wrong With World Champion MJF

MJF currently finds himself a double champion, and while that is something he earned through being one of the top names in the company, it is certainly keeping him busy at the moment. MJF has lots of targets on his back at present, but that's not necessarily a positive in the eyes of Konnan. "Being in five different feuds is mega exposure, you should want to wait to see him," Konnan said on "Keepin' It 100." "He should come out once, maybe twice a show, that is it."

MJF is currently set to defend his AEW World Championship at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view against Jay White, but meanwhile, he is also competing against The Gunns for the ROH World Tag Team Championship on the pre-show. However, MJF's current storylines don't end there. Wardlow has made it clear he wants a title shot and confronted MJF backstage, while MJF is also dealing with Roderick Strong and The Kingdom trying to team with him.

At the same time, MJF is being questioned over who is behind the devil mask, with Samoa Joe also chasing him down for a title shot as Tony Khan is putting his faith in his resident scumbag to be involved in a lot of storylines all at once. However, with AEW's attendance down at the moment, there have been question marks over how much of a draw he is, which Konnan shot down by proclaiming he is not a flop. "You do not need to be an expert to see that the most charismatic, most over, one of the biggest merch sellers, and great on the mic and good to great matches is him," he said. "You can't put the company problems on him, he's doing his part."

