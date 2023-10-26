MJF To Defend Both His Championships At AEW Full Gear PPV

It's official: MJF will be defending the ROH World Tag Team Championship against The Gunns at AEW Full Gear in Los Angeles, California.

On Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite", MJF was successful in retaining his Dynamite Diamond Ring over Juice Robinson in the opening contest of the show. Following the bout, Austin and Colten Gunn demanded an ROH tag title match at the upcoming pay-per-view after they held "The Salt of the Earth" in place as Robinson looked to hit him with the ring and Jay White watched on. The Bullet Club Gold members were forced to retreat up the ramp once The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn ran down to the ring to provide MJF with a helping hand.

The ROH tag title won't be the only one that MJF puts on the line on November 18, as White has a chance to capture the AEW World Championship from him. Tensions between the pair have been building up for a number of weeks, and White formally challenged for the title earlier this month on October 4 before stealing it to take for himself.

MJF dethroned Jon Moxley as AEW World Champion at last year's Full Gear event, and himself and Adam Cole became ROH tag champions on the AEW All In Zero Hour Pre-Show. As of writing, Cole is sidelined with an ankle injury.