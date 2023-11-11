Metalik Reportedly Refused To Put Over AEW Star On Rampage

Multiple reports have emerged shedding light on a creative dispute that occurred during "AEW Rampage" tapings this week. On Friday, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that "Rampage" had just three matches instead of four for its October 27 episode, owing to Metalik refusing to put over his fellow luchador, Komander, in their scheduled bout.

Fightful Select has since reported more details on the matter, clarifying that only three matches were originally planned, but that one of those did originally involve Metalik and Komander, who were scheduled to wrestle a four-way match also involving Lince Dorado and Penta El Zero Miedo. Plans were initially changed to make the match a three-way (due to Dorado's ties with CMLL, which has a policy forbidding its talent from working with AAA stars) with Komander going over and Metalik taking the pinfall. Fightful reports that, having not won on Tony Khan's programming since September — and not on AEW programming, specifically, since his name was Mascara Dorada — Metalik did not want to continue to lose without being under a full-time deal. AEW supposedly understood his position, and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher was booked instead. Metalik was subsequently booked in a four-way match during the Ring of Honor tapings on October 28 (airing November 2) which he lost, but didn't take the fall.

Metalik left WWE in 2021 after asking for his release, citing lack of opportunities. He has since competed for CMLL, AEW, and Ring of Honor, amongst other appearances on the independent circuit. He left CMLL earlier this year.