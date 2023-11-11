AEW's Chris Jericho Gets Mad, Flips Tables At DDT Pro-Wrestling Press Conference

Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita are due to clash at DDT Pro Wrestling's Ultimate Party event this weekend on November 12. They met face-to-face earlier today for a press conference, during which things got heated and Jericho made quite the scene.

Jericho stormed off after flipping tables and berating reporters in attendance. He had a brief war of words as he stood nose-to-nose with his adversary, but he said that the words shared would be kept between them. Even despite his treatment of those in the room he was applauded as he left, clearly leaving the crowd happy with his performance. Jericho and Takeshita won't just be sharing the ring this coming Sunday, either, as they will also stand opposite one another during "AEW Dynamite" next week. Jericho will team with Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Paul Wight to take on Takeshita, Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Kyle Fletcher in a Street Fight. The bout is sponsored by SEGA's "Like a Dragon Gaiden" — set within the "Yakuza" series as it's been known in English-language regions.

Jericho and Omega have allied at the hands of their joint disdain toward Don Callis. Takeshita, Hobbs, and Fletcher have aligned with Callis throughout the year alongside the currently injured Sammy Guevara and international star Will Ospreay. Together, Jericho and Omega have adopted the tag team moniker, The Golden Jets, and they will also face The Young Bucks at the upcoming Full Gear event.