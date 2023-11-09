Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega Vs. Young Bucks Added To AEW Full Gear Card

AEW Full Gear officially has a seventh match, as the November 18 pay-per-view will feature a tag team contest between Matt and Nick Jackson, aka The Young Bucks, and the relatively new team of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, nicknamed The Golden Jets. The match was set up via a backstage interview segment with Renee Paquette on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." It also carries two stipulations: Should the Jets win, they get the AEW Tag Team Championship match currently earmarked for the Bucks, but if the Matt and Nick win, the Jets can no longer team together, freeing Omega to join forces with the Bucks again.

As the Bucks pointed out during the segment, The Elite — the group of wrestlers who literally put the "E" in AEW — have been somewhat fragmented of late, leading to the current tensions. Matt and Nick won their guaranteed tag title match at AEW's last PPV, WrestleDream, leading many to believe that they would be having a fourth match against then-champions FTR, but that idea seemingly went up in smoke when FTR surprisingly lost the tag titles to Ricky Starks and Big Bill in October. The Bucks also recently lost the Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Championship to the Mogul Embassy, which they had briefly held with fellow Elite member "Hangman" Adam Page — Page himself has been embroiled in a feud with Mogul Embassy leader Swerve Strickland. Omega, meanwhile, has been occupied with Don Callis and the ever-expanding Don Callis Family, which has put him on the same side as fellow Callis-hating Winnipegger Jericho. The pair are currently 3-0 as a tag team, with a SEGA-sponsored street fight coming up on "Dynamite" next week that's also set to involve Paul Wight (formerly WWE's Big Show) and Kota Ibushi.