Paul Wight (Fka WWE's Big Show), Kota Ibushi Announced For AEW Dynamite Street Fight

Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho have had no shortage of issues with The Don Callis Family over the past several weeks, and things look as if they will be coming to an end in a Street Fight two weeks from now on "AEW Dynamite".

After Omega and Jericho defeated "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker on Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite", The Don Callis Family stood up from their position at the commentary desk to confront the newly dubbed Golden Jets.

"You're hard to get rid of, so maybe we need to take it up a notch," Callis told them. "Maybe this doesn't get finished in a wrestling ring. Maybe, maybe this gets finished on the street."

Callis then challenged the pair to a Street Fight, but pointed out the fact that the two of them would be outnumbered by the four members of his team. Omega revealed that Kota Ibushi would be joining them before Jericho revealed that the backup he called to take care of Powerhouse Hobbs was Paul Wight, who clocked Kyle Fletcher on the ramp.

This will be Wight's first time ever wrestling a match on "Dynamite", last competing in an AEW ring on the April 4, 2022 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation". Meanwhile, Ibushi's most recent match on AEW programming came at AEW WrestleDream, teaming with Omega and Jericho in a losing effort to The Don Callis Family.