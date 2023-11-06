Upcoming Kenny Omega Match On AEW Dynamite To Involve Major Video Game Sponsor

AEW Full Gear is a little less than two weeks away, but it's not the only show with big matches coming up for the promotion. Just days before, the go-home "AEW Dynamite" before Full Gear will feature a street fight, with Konsoke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Sammy Guevera of The Don Callis Family taking on Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi, and a returning Paul Wight.

It's a match that's so big that AEW will also have some pretty big sponsorship for the bout. Fightful Select reports that none other than video game company SEGA, best known for being behind the beloved "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise, will be sponsoring the bout. In addition to that, AEW has already filmed content for the bout with SEGA, which will be used to promote the bout over the next week.

It's unclear if AEW and SEGA's relationship will be used to promote an upcoming SEGA game, or if it is just an agreement between the two sides. The video game power's biggest upcoming release is "Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name," scheduled for release on November 9. The game is a spin-off to the long-running "Like a Dragon" series, known previously as the "Yakuza" series, which has previously featured wrestlers from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

SEGA becomes the latest in the long line of sponsorships AEW has secured for notable matches, with the most recent being the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match between Jeff Hardy and Jeff Jarrett in August. The promotion has also had tie-ins with Warner Brother Discovery properties, including the HBO series "House of the Dragon" and Discovery Channel's "Shark Week," with both crossovers occurring in 2022.