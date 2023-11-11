Vince Russo Proclaims Classic TNA Faction As '1000%' Better Than The Bloodline

The Bloodline is WWE's paramount faction comprised of Roman Reigns and, well, his bloodline. The group started with just he, 'Wiseman' Paul Heyman, and Jey Uso, growing to welcome Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa later on. Jey may have since left, but the group remains dominant on "WWE SmackDown", and has served as the safety net throughout Reigns' 1000+ days as champion. Despite all that, former WWE and TNA writer Vince Russo would put another faction above them.

On "Writing with Russo", he shared his belief that TNA's now disbanded Main Event Mafia tops The Bloodline, "1000% better than Bloodline, not even close. You had one major player in the Bloodline and a bunch of supporting roles. These guys (Main Event Mafia members) were all freaking superstars. Not even close," said Russo (h/t Sportskeeda). The Main Event Mafia was a faction in TNA comprised of Kurt Angle, Sting, Kevin Nash, Scott Steiner, Samoa Joe, and Traci Brooks beginning in 2008. The group later added Christian Cage to its ranks, and had a second iteration comprised of Sting, Angle, Joe, Magnus — WWE's Nick Aldis — and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Rampage Jackson.

Russo further claimed it was he who assembled the faction originally, while Nash came up with the name of the group. "I did put the Main Event Mafia together, Kevin Nash named the Main Event Mafia," he said. Since leaving the world of wrestling booking, in which he has always been considered divisive, Russo has often offered his insight on the happenings within the business. He has remained as divisive as ever though, even recently suggesting that WWE were doing nothing with Cody Rhodes.