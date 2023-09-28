Why Vince Russo Says WWE Has Done Nothing With Cody Rhodes

Though he's a controversial figure, Vince Russo is a former writer for WWE, WCW, and TNA, giving him some credibility in the world of professional wrestling. Still, he wouldn't be Vince Russo without throwing out a hot take when given the opportunity, and Russo did just that during a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio." This time around, Russo tackled the topic of Cody Rhodes' WWE booking.

"Cody Rhodes is not over to the casual fan," Russo said. "He's not. I have no interest in watching 'Raw.' If there was a mega-star on that show, I would want to watch him. That's what a casual fan is, bro. ... If it's good, I'm gonna watch it. If it's bad, I'm gonna watch something else."

Russo went on to emphasize that he has nothing against Rhodes personally. However, he feels that the company's creative direction with the former AEW star has been lackluster.

"They've done nothing with this guy, outside of [having] him go out there every week and say, 'Farmingville, New York, what do you want to talk about?'" Russo continued. "Cody doesn't write the show. They've done nothing with him."

Rhodes appears on "WWE Raw," feuding first with Seth Rollins upon his debut in the company before an injury took him out for much of 2022. Rhodes returned at the WWE Royal Rumble this year, winning the titular match and entering into a feud with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes fell short in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39, going on to face Brock Lesnar in a rivalry that would last until WWE SummerSlam last month. Since defeating Lesnar there, Rhodes has allied with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and more recently Jey Uso to stand against The Judgment Day.