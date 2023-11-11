Super Dragon Announces PWG Hiatus To Care For Girlfriend Battling Cancer

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla will not be running any more events throughout 2023. The indie promotion popularized by the likes of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks has only held three events this year, two of which were in January for nights one and two of PWG's Battle of Los Angeles tournament, and the latest being the Mystery Vortex event in August. Super Dragon — a PWG owner — took to X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier to address the scarcity of shows this year, revealing some heartbreaking news.

"I know a lot of you have been wondering what is going on with PWG and why there haven't been many events this year. My girlfriend has been very sick and battling an aggressive cancer since earlier this year. It's been incredibly difficult for me to focus on anything else," he wrote.

He continued to announce that PWG wouldn't host any more shows this year, as things have taken a turn for the worse.

"Recently things took a turn for the worse, and I need to take some time away from wrestling. There will be no more PWG events this year. We will return as soon as possible in 2024. Thank you for all your support."

Many wrestlers considered familiar to WWE and AEW fans have cut their teeth in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. The promotion's world title boasts a lineage comprised of the likes of Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. The promotion's last event, Mystery Vortex, featured an inter-promotional clash between AEW's Daniel Garcia and Impact Wrestling's "Speedball" Mike Bailey. Garcia defended his PWG World Championship in an Iron Man match, which he won four falls to three. The undercard included current AEW stars Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix, Konosuke Takeshita, and Roderick Strong each in different matches.