WWE Star Ricochet Remembers His Favorite PWG Match

Before he was jumping off the top ropes in Lucha Underground and WWE, Ricochet made his name in the professional wrestling scene where many other current stars first got their start: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

The Reseda, California-based independent promotion helped raise stars like Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, The Young Bucks, and the high-flying Ricochet, himself.

And during a recent appearance on Ryan Satin's "Out of Character" podcast, the former PWG World Champion and current WWE superstar opened up about his time working with the promotion, as well as some of his favorite matches he had during his career there.

"I like, I think it was 2017, me versus [Jeff] Cobb versus Keith Lee. I like that one a lot," Ricochet said, noting the triple threat match that took place in the final round of the prestigious Battle of Los Angeles tournament.

"Maybe my first one I had against Cesaro in 2010," he continued, referencing a first-round BOLA match, which was also his debut with PWG. That was fun, even though I front-flip kicked him right in the eye and it was like big, swollen, and black and blue. I felt horrible. That was my first time in PWG and I thought it was going to be my last time. I was so scared."

Ricochet went on to note a few other matches he had with Chuck Taylor, who is now in AEW as part of the "Best Friends" stable, as well as Rich Swann.

The former PWG World Champion went on to win two more world titles with Lucha Underground before landing in WWE's developmental "NXT" division in 2018. Still with the promotion, Ricochet has held both the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship on the main roster.