Ricochet Enjoys 'The Physicality And The Brutalness' Of These WWE Stars

"WWE SmackDown" star Ricochet has said that he enjoys the physicality that comes with wrestling bigger WWE Superstars.

While speaking in a recent interview with "Digital Spy," the former United States Champion discussed what it feels like to get in the ring with the likes of Gunther and Sheamus.

"I do enjoy those matches, with Gunther, with Sheamus, Bobby Lashley, the more physical altercations. I like the physicality and the brutalness of the Sheamuses and the Gunthers, but I do like the speed and the technique and the skill of the other matches."

He stated that he enjoys wrestling with smaller, quicker, and more athletic stars like Humberto or Santos Escobar, but also likes mixing it up with the bigger men, while also saying that he can't pick between the two kinds of wrestlers that he likes more.

Ricochet explained how it is important for him to create different types of matches with a variety of opponents. The former Intercontinental Champion also expressed how Superstars like him have to be a "little crazy" to battle bigger stars because of the size difference.

Ricochet was in a feud with Gunther last year and lost the Intercontinental Championship to the Austrian star on "SmackDown" in June. He earned a shot at the title after he defeated Santos Escobar in the final of the "SmackDown" World Cup tournament on December 2.

Ricochet and Gunther faced off in a rematch on the December 16 episode of "SmackDown" where the latter retained the title to continue his long championship reign.