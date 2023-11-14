Why Eric Bischoff Says WWE's Cody Rhodes Exudes 'Class And Professionalism'

Eric Bischoff is a big fan of Cody Rhodes. On a recent episode of "83 Weeks," the WWE Hall of Famer praised "The American Nightmare," noting that he's a credit to the wrestling business for the way in which he conducts himself and represents WWE.

"Not only is he a great performer, that goes without saying, but he exudes a level of class and professionalism that I haven't seen in a long, long time," Bischoff said. "And that's not to suggest that there aren't others who are very, very professional and come to the ring with class and represent the company and the genre just as importantly. It's advancing the genre when you have wrestlers as phenomenal as Cody Rhodes."

Bischoff also praised Rhodes' athletic ability and storytelling capabilities, stating that he deserves to win the big one at WWE WrestleMania 40. Furthermore, the former WCW boss believes that the fans want to see it happen, as evidenced by Rhodes' merchandise sales. However, he also praised LA Knight, who's also experienced heaps of success in WWE over the past few months.

It remains to be seen if Rhodes will punch his ticket to WrestleMania 40, but he's arguably the favorite to dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The pair collided in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39's second night as well, but "The Tribal Chief" retained the gold when all was said and done. Since then, Rhodes has been talking about "finishing the story," but it remains to be seen if that's on the cards.

