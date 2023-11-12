Former TNA Composer Reportedly Working For AEW

During a recent interview with "The Real Rasslin Podcast," Impact Wrestling President Scott D'Amore was asked if the company had plans to bring in a music composer for their upcoming rebrand into TNA Wrestling. Upon his confirmation that TNA was looking into creating some custom tracks for the rebrand, many fans suggested the work of Dale Oliver, who had previously collaborated with TNA to write, record, and produce music for several TNA pay-per-views and talent entrance themes. However, a new report indicates that Oliver has now affiliated himself with another major wrestling promotion.

According to Fightful Select, Oliver has been brought aboard to All Elite Wrestling, where he serves as a member of the production truck team, specifically focusing on music for AEW television. Oliver isn't the only member of his family reportedly working with AEW right now, as his son is currently assisting the post-production crew, who are based in Nashville, Tennessee, in putting together the audio for AEW programming.

While it's unknown when exactly Oliver began working for AEW, the report notes that it's been for "quite some time."

Oliver first entered the professional wrestling space in 2002, setting up a working relationship with TNA, which was then known as NWA: Total Nonstop Action. Under the TNA umbrella, Oliver composed numerous theme song tracks for the likes of AJ Styles, Tara, Sting, and The Beautiful People, in addition to the music heard at various TNA events.