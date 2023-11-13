AEW Star Andrade El Idolo Set For A GCW Debut In December

All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo is set to make his Game Changer Wrestling debut next month on December 9 in Los Angeles, California, at the Highest in the Room 2 pay-per-view. His opponent has yet to be revealed, but GCW did announce on their X account, previously known as Twitter, that he will be at two other events next year — January 12 in Chicago, Illinois, and January 26 in Tampa, Florida. The upcoming shows will be airing live on FITE TV.

GCW's last pay-per-view, Si or No?, was on November 4. The show included appearances by occasional AEW wrestler Maki Itoh, the Bullet Club War Dogs (Alex Coughlin and Gabe Kidd), and Impact star "Speedball" Mike Bailey. The current World Champion of the company is Blake Christian, who at the last show successfully defended his title against indie wrestler Tank. The day before "Si or No?," GCW held the Please, Buddy pay-per-view, which saw their champion defend his title against Warhorse. The promotion's next big event is a joint show with Defy Wrestling called Kids in the WA Hall. The event will be airing on November 17 from the Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington.

Idolo's last indie show was on November 3, for the promotion, The Crash, where he defeated both Galeno Del Mal and Metalik. Idolo's last AEW match was on the November 11 episode of "AEW Collision," where he defeated Daniel Garcia. Also on that episode, Idolo revealed that he took up CJ Perry's offer to have her as his manager.