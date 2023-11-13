Backstage Update On Serena Deeb's Current AEW Status

For a while, Serena Deeb was one of the more prominent acts in AEW's women's division. She came into the company while holding the NWA Women's World Championship before becoming a regular challenger for the AEW and ROH Women's Titles. But Deeb hasn't wrestled at all since October last year, as it was reported that she had claimed to have suffered an undisclosed injury and was actively trying to be cleared in September. However, others in AEW claimed that her absence came after an argument between her and management in late 2022, where she was believed to have been disrespectful in her remarks.

Regardless, things are looking positive between her and AEW, as Fightful Select reports she has become somewhat of a regular backstage at "AEW Collision" tapings. This follows earlier reports noting that Deeb had been sighted backstage at the show weeks ago, which was her first time spotted back with the company in all of 2023.

Deeb last wrestled on the now-defunct "AEW Dark: Elevation" YouTube show, defeating Haley J on October 18, 2022 edition. Her last TV appearance was on the October 5, 2022, episode "AEW Dynamite," which saw her team with Jamie Hayter and Penelope Ford to face Athena, Toni Storm, and Willow Nightingale.

Her supposed argument with management stemmed from the way she had been presented, allegedly accusing Tony Khan of cutting time from her matches without informing her. It's said that AEW later proved to Deeb that time hadn't been cut, and it was indicated that sources close to her neither confirmed nor denied the story, claiming it was not what she had relayed to them.