AEW's Chris Jericho Files Interesting New Trademark

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office's website, current All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho has applied for the trademark "The Jericho Era." The filing was made by Chris Irvine Inc. (Jericho's real name is Christopher Irvine) on November 12, with the "Gimmick Attorney" Michael E. Dockins named as the Attorney of Record. It's unclear if this trademark is tied into upcoming AEW creative plans, but it could indicate some kind of storyline involving Jericho or potentially changing his gimmick slightly.

Jericho, who has been successful at reinventing his character throughout his in-ring career, is currently teaming up with Kenny Omega on AEW programming. The duo known as The Golden Jets are set to take on The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) this Saturday night at the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view. If Jericho and Omega win that tag team encounter this weekend, then they will take The Young Bucks' spot as the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. However, if The Golden Jets lose, then they will be forced to disband.

Jericho was in action this past weekend at DDT Pro-Wrestling's Ultimate Party 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. After coming face-to-face with his Ultimate Party opponent Konosuke Takeshita at the pre-show press conference, "The Ocho" declared that the "Chris Jericho era was just beginning" before going on a rampage, turning over two tables, knocking down a podium, and confronting media personnel in attendance. Jericho went on to defeat Takeshita in singles action.