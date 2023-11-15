Montez Ford Opens Up About WWE's Involvement With American Military Veterans

From hosting shows like Tribute to the Troops to its partnership with several organizations, WWE is dedicated to helping and entertaining soldiers and military veterans. It's a duty that some of the company's stars take seriously as well, including Montez Ford, who discussed how rewarding it is for him to be involved during a recent interview with "WWE's The Bump."

"I think I'm very fortunate being a part of this because I'm a WWE Superstar, but I'm also a veteran," Montez said. "So I bring awareness to it just by presenting to the world everything that the service has already taught me. I think it's a beautiful thing because that also helps me service to not just my family and the WWE Universe, but just the world. So everything the service has taught me, I try to bring it to the WWE as well."

Ford also gave a shoutout to WWE and organizations such as the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. The Street Profits member says these partnerships are rewarding and thanked the organizations for their sacrifices and the services they provide for veterans. More than anything, though, he wants the veterans to know that their own efforts in aiding their country are appreciated.

WWE is also known for giving veterans free tickets to shows, and Ford knows firsthand all about it. During the interview, he revealed that he got to attend a free "WWE Raw" in San Diego while he was still in the service. These days, though, he's happy to be a Superstar who can give back and let the troops know that he and other WWE performers are thankful.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE's The Bump" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.