Video: Pro Wrestling NOAH Offers A Glimpse At The Great Muta Post-Retirement

Great Muta wrestled his final matches in the early part of 2023, but retirement has not been a laid-back or relaxing process for the former GHC Heavyweight Champion.

During today's Monday Magic show, Pro Wrestling NOAH showed a video of the WWE Hall of Famer finding a baby in the mountains. Muta then decides to raise the baby, spraying it with his iconic green mist every day — even feeding the baby a bottle of the mist. Muta is mostly silent for the video, making his intentions in raising the anonymous infant unclear. It could just be an update on Muta's life, or it could be the tease of a future wrestler.

Keiji Mutoh, the man behind the mask, wrestled not only his final match as The Great Muta in January but retired outright in February after one last match in the Tokyo Dome. Mutoh's retirement match was quickly followed by an impromptu win over Mutoh's longtime friend and rival Masahiro Chono.

Muta was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year and even appeared at WWE Payback to cheer on Shinsuke Nakamura in his bout against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Nakamura was granted permission by WWE to wrestle Muta at the start of the year during Muta's retirement tour.