WWE's Cody Rhodes Discusses Competing In WarGames, A Match His Father Dusty Created

Cody Rhodes is set to participate in his first WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event on November 25. "The American Nightmare" discussed the upcoming men's two-ring cage match, which was created by his late father Dusty Rhodes in the 1980s, while appearing on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show.

"I really want to almost, like, wax poetic about it in terms of how it's Dusty's and it was his creation," Rhodes said. "But everything is, like, coming up Dusty these days. I've told people this before. I thought as time went on and, you know, I got older, they would know less, but he's just everything. He touched everything, especially on the way out. So to be able to do this is great, but I can't think of it in that sense because really I'm thinking about the match itself, what Hunter, Triple H, has changed [about] the match, and if there is anybody who had the right to change the match, it was him because of Dusty and his relationship.

"But I don't want to be the weak link in this thing. Everyone who watches WarGames knows that there's a weak link, and there's always somebody who's standing out. Back in the day, it was a little obvious. You see J.J. Dillon there and you know, 'He's the one they gotta protect.' But these guys I'm in there with, some of them have WarGames experience, so I'm really following that lead."

On November 25, Rhodes will be teaming up with Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins against Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day in this year's men's WarGames match.

However, Drew McIntyre, who helped Bálor and Priest retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship last night on "WWE Raw" before shaking hands with current WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, will now likely be added to The Judgment Day's WarGames team to make it a traditional five-on-five bout, leaving Rhodes, Uso, Zayn, and Rollins with the task of finding a fifth member of their squad.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.