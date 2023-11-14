Drew McIntyre Has Two Words For Ya After Aligning With Judgment Day On WWE Raw

Last night on "WWE Raw" at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, Drew McIntyre helped The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor and Damian Priest retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso before shaking hands with reigning WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. After the show went off the air, the former WWE Champion took to social media.

"Daddy's home. #WWERaw," McIntyre wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, captioning an image of himself shaking hands with Ripley on the red brand show. Ripley responded to the post with, "[smiling face with horns emoji] hello."

Towards the end of last night's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship main event, McIntyre made his presence felt by delivering a Claymore Kick to Uso on the floor while the referee was distracted. McIntyre immediately sent Uso into the ring, which allowed Bálor to score the pin and retain the gold for his team. McIntyre then headed up the entrance ramp and shook hands with Ripley, leaving Rhodes and Uso frustrated in the middle of the ring.

It's now possible that McIntyre will be added to the men's WarGames match between The Judgment Day (Bálor, Priest, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Rhodes, Uso, Sami Zayn, and reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 25.