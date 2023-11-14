Read: WWE's Top 10 Merchandise-Selling Stars Of 2023

While we're not quite there yet, the end of 2023 is right around the corner. When a year concludes, it's natural to look back at its notable elements, and that's no different in WWE. For instance, the company today released a list of its top 10 merchandise sellers of 2023 to date – albeit not in any particular ranked order. Diehard WWE fans are unlikely to be surprised at who made the line-up of top merch sellers though, as for the most part, it's a who's who of WWE's most heavily featured performers.

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes made the list. Despite losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 to the chagrin of many, Rhodes has still arguably been pushed as WWE's top babyface in 2023. Reigns himself also ranks among the top merch movers, with "The Tribal Chief" just as likely to sell merch as is he to win after Bloodline interference. Additionally, LA Knight, who has made leaps and bounds up the card this year, and John Cena commanded big numbers at the merch table and online to make the cut.

Then there's Rhea Ripley, easily WWE's most heavily pushed member of the women's division in 2023, since taking down Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Ripley is joined by World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, The Bloodline as a faction, The Judgment Day stable, legendary Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and Kevin Owens. Conspicuous by his absence is Sami Zayn, KO's best friend, who started the year as one of WWE's most popular talents.