Bianca Belair Says A Feud With This WWE SmackDown Star Is At The Top Of Her List

Bianca Belair recently returned to WWE following a short absence and unsuccessfully challenged IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During a recent interview, "The EST" spoke about a possible feud with Charlotte Flair.

"We've never actually had a legit feud in [a] singles match," Belair told "The Wrestling Classic." "For me, that's at the top of my list. Of course, you know right now, it's IYO SKY, getting my title from IYO SKY. She's the champion right now, I'm going for her. But bigger picture, because for me when I first came into WWE, Charlotte was one of the first people I looked up to. Ric Flair's her dad, but she came into WWE with zero wrestling experience; she was a collegiate athlete, so I saw myself in her.

"And I remember being in 'NXT,' being like, 'If I'm ever where Charlotte is, I want to have a match with her.' I think that Belair versus Flair, that's a big match, so I'm hoping one day that it happens. I look forward to the day that it happens because that's one person I've been kept away from for the most part."

Belair and Flair, who have recently been teaming up together against Damage CTRL on "WWE SmackDown," have only faced each other three times in singles action. Their first bout took place on "WWE NXT" in February 2020, with "The Queen" picking up the victory. Their second encounter occurred on "WWE Raw" on October 4, 2021. Belair walked away with the win that night via disqualification. Two weeks later, Flair retained the "Raw" Women's Championship against Belair despite losing via DQ.

