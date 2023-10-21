Bianca Belair Returns, Sides With Charlotte Flair Against Damage CTRL On WWE SmackDown

"The EST of WWE" returned on Friday night's episode of "WWE SmackDown" to come to the aid of Charlotte Flair after she failed to win the WWE Women's Championship.

Belair came to Flair's rescue after SKY pinned her for the win after using the championship to protect herself from a spear while Dakota Kai distracted the referee. SKY and Bayley were beating the challenger down further before Belair's music hit. She attempted to hit SKY with a Kiss of Death, but it was Bayley who ended up taking the move in the end. Charlotte and Belair stood tall in the ring as "SmackDown" went off the air.

The "EST" is reportedly slated to be a part of WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 4. She had not been seen on WWE television since Damage CTRL attacked her and targeted her knee backstage on the August 18 episode of "SmackDown." The star was written off television to take a much-needed vacation and was not actually injured in the angle. Belair had held the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship for a record 420 days prior to her break, and those within the company said she always made time to do community service events in addition to her busy media schedule.