WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 10/20 - Logan Paul And Rey Mysterio Face Off, Women's Title Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on October 20, 2023, coming to you live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas!

Last week, Logan Paul called out United States Champion and LWO member Rey Mysterio. Rey then responded to Paul's challenge, telling him to come and meet him on "SmackDown". Tonight, the two will be meeting face-to-face in Paul's his highly anticipated return to WWE.

Speaking of LWO, Santos Escobar will be in action as he is set to go head-to-head with Montez Ford. Although this is the first time that the two men have met in singles competition, they are quite familiar with one another. Tensions between LWO and Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and Bobby Lashley have been on the rise for a number of weeks now and as a result, the two teams have met in the ring during a handful of tag team matches.

IYO SKY is set to defend her Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. The issues between Flair and SKY have remained no secret over the past several weeks, with the pair meeting in a Triple Threat match for the title at WWE Fastlane earlier this month.

Additionally, John Cena has something on his mind to share after finding himself involved in a confrontation with The Bloodline last week and later helping LA Knight defeat Solo Sikoa in the main event. Knight is also slated to be in town tonight per WWE's event page, as is Grayson Waller.