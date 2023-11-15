Photo: WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus Is Proud Of Former WWE Star

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was at a convention over the weekend as part of her autograph signing tour "The Bad Girl Tour," and during the convention, she met up with former WWE Superstar Trinity. She retweeted their photo together on X (previously known as Twitter), noting how she was proud of Trinity.

Oh girl!! It was so good to see you! I'm so so proud of you. And stop being so GD hot sheesh🔥🩷 https://t.co/XYBU5P2IQd — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) November 14, 2023

Stratus recently spoke about her in-ring future, hinting that it wouldn't be bad to become an eight-time women's champion. The Hall of Famer was last in the ring in September, where she lost to Becky Lynch in a steel cage match at the WWE premium live event, Payback. Her WWE in-ring return happened at WrestleMania 39, where she teamed with Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita to defeat Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai, and later turned heel on Lynch.

It's worth noting that Stratus and Trinity have actually been together in the ring as they were both part of the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble match. That year was the first time that WWE held a Women's Royal Rumble match, with Asuka becoming the first winner of the match.

At the moment, Trinity is currently working with Impact Wrestling, where she is the Knockouts Champion, which she has held since defeating Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary in July. She made her debut with the promotion in April 2023 — almost a year after she and Mercedes Mone walked out of WWE in May 2022, abandoning the WWE Women's Tag Team titles in the process.