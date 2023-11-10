WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus Addresses Future Of In-Ring Career

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made a surprise return to WWE programming this year, aligning herself with Becky Lynch and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Lita. Stratus eventually turned on her tag team partners, setting herself up for a lengthy singles feud against Lynch, which culminated inside a steel cage match at WWE Payback in September. Coming off her heated rivalry with "The Man," wrestling fans are eager to know if the seven-time women's champion plans to wrestle again in the future. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Stratus provided an answer.

"I don't know," Stratus said. "Listen, when I embarked on the journey, came back for WrestleMania, [and said] 'Let's do this little program,' and then suddenly heel Trish had to come alive, it just kept going and going and going. I got to do things I didn't get to do [before] – ladder match, Saudi Arabia, cage match. So to be able to just dip my toes into the current landscape, and then check boxes that I wasn't able to check back in the day, was pretty amazing. But yeah, I could become an eight-time champ. Sounds good to me. Why not?"

During her latest run in WWE, Stratus returned to the WrestleMania stage, teaming with Lynch and Lita to defeat Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, & Bayley). Once Stratus emerged as opposition to Lynch, she acquired a new partner – that being recent "WWE NXT" call-up Zoey Stark, who helped Stratus cement a victory over Lynch at WWE Night of Champions. Stratus and Stark continued to torment Lynch throughout the summer until WWE official Adam Pearce announced that Lynch and Stratus would settle their differences once and for all inside a steel cage at Payback.

In the wake of her loss to Lynch, Stratus has begun a multi-city autograph signing tour, which has been dubbed "The Bad Girl Tour."

