Why Bully Ray Wants To See The Bloodline Back Together For WWE WrestleMania

The Bloodline certainly isn't what it used to be after Sami Zayn really put in motion the deterioration of the once-dominant family faction earlier this year at the Royal Rumble. But that's not stopping Bully Ray from advocating for the group to get back together in full in the not-too-distant future.

"I want to see the pomp, the circumstance, the grandeur of that entire Bloodline entrance. I want The Bloodline at 100% hitting on all cylinders with Cody [Rhodes] as far behind the right ball as he can possibly be," Bully Ray expressed on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"Everything is coming up roses and, all of a sudden, I want him to be lambasted out of nowhere with a dose of reality and that dose of reality is The Bloodline back together at full force," he added. "I want to see the family back together."

The Usos would follow their "Honorary Uce" out the door at Night Of Champions, leaving Reigns behind with just Solo Sikoa watching his back and Paul Heyman still counseling. But while "Main Event" Jey Uso has stayed away — finding a home on "WWE Raw" and even a tag title run there with Cody Rhodes — Jimmy Uso has come back to "The Tribal Chief," once again doing his bidding and perhaps signaling a reunion of The Bloodline down the road.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.