Wise Man Paul Heyman Assesses Current State Of The Bloodline In WWE

When asked if there's anything left on the table for Jimmy to potentially return to The Bloodline, Heyman noted that he has lots of incentives.

"Of course there is. What? I'm just supposed to give that away? Lots, besides what he was offered, which was vacations, jets, hotel rooms, house, food for the family, a car, a yacht, whatever he wanted at the time. And there's more for Jimmy should he choose to accept inclusion within The Bloodline as a token of his appreciation from The Tribal Chief. Now, how much that would happen now after his public declaration of, 'I'm not interested'? That's something between Jimmy, the Wise Man, and the Tribal Chief."

Heyman concluded, "But there's still lots for Jimmy. His younger brother Solo is still with us, still within The Bloodline, still the enforcer, still the one that will impose our will upon people. If nothing else, there's a love for his younger brother, and that's quite a lure for Jimmy, if for nothing else... If that doesn't lure him back into The Bloodline, I don't know what will."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Bump" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.