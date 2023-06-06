The Bloodline's WWE SmackDown Segment Shatters Social Media Records, Rikishi Reacts

The ongoing Bloodline saga is a rare instance of a pro wrestling storyline that is just as creatively satisfying as it is financially rewarding. As fans and wrestlers continue to sing praises of the twists and turns in the storyline's plot, WWE has seen tangible results in the form of a massive spike in television ratings and live events attendance. Furthermore, the moment when Solo Sikoa did the unthinkable by attacking his own brother, Jimmy Uso, has already garnered over 40 million views across social media and YouTube, making it "the most socially watched segment" of 2023, according to WWE.

Rikishi — whose three sons are integral cogs in the critically-acclaimed storyline — is clearly a proud papa.

"🩸☝🏾 is good for business #Bloodline numbers don't lie .. wwe universe has spoken," Rikishi wrote on Twitter, reacting to the staggering figures released by WWE.

The storyline continues this Friday on "WWE SmackDown" where Jey Uso is expected to choose his allegiance between his twin, Jimmy, or the rest of the Roman Reigns-led Bloodline. As reported earlier, Paul Heyman issued an ultimatum to Jey on this week's "WWE Raw," making it clear that Jey had to pick a side or suffer the same fate as his twin, who received a Samoan Spike from Sikoa for refusing to acknowledge "The Tribal Chief" this past Friday. If Jey were to cross Reigns and Sikoa, fans believe WWE could be setting up an Usos versus Reigns and Sikoa tag team bout at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event in London, England. Reigns is reportedly scheduled to wrestle at both Money in the Bank and SummerSlam, not to mention appear at several televised events, meaning fans are almost guaranteed to be treated to a steady progression in The Bloodline saga over the summer.