Former WWE & AEW Official Mike Chioda Names Star He Wishes He Could Have Worked With

Having spent over three decades working for WWE, referee Mike Chioda had the chance with countless amounts of wrestlers. However, during the latest "Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda," the veteran official revealed the one name he would like to have worked with that he never did.

"I'd have to say Sting," he revealed.

Even though the two men spent the majority of their careers working for different promotions, Chioda was working for WWE during Sting's run with the company — but never got the chance to officiate one of his matches. And, as Sting is now coming towards the end of his run as an in-ring talent, set to retire at AEW Revolution next year, it doesn't look like Chioda will get the chance unless something drastic changes. Chioda hung up his striped shirt, retiring from active refereeing not too long ago. In fact, Chioda's ref retirement coincided with that of "Nature Boy" Ric Flair, with Chioda the extra man in the ring for Flair's "last match."

However, the phrase "never say never" is always lingering in wrestling, Chioda has worked for Tony Khan's company in the past, most recently at 2022's Double Or Nothing and, under the right circumstances, could always make this final dream come true.

