WWE Star John Cena Gets Behind The Wheel Of New Talk Show For Roku

John Cena is set to host his first-ever talk show, "What Drives You," for the Roku streaming platform. It's said that the WWE legend will travel with his celebrity friends in their favorite vehicles and conduct in-depth interviews with them. Cena is also named as an executive producer for the eight-episode series.

"The car you drive and where you drive it can say a lot about who you are, from your personality type to what you value and prioritize the most," Cena said in the Roku press release. "'What Drives You' is all about tapping into this and each guest's unique connection to their car, and a destination close to their heart, as the crux of a candid and wide-ranging conversation. It's a great opportunity for me to ride shotgun and learn from some of the world's most entertaining and inspiring individuals."

Cena's relationship with Roku has now expanded following his role in the Roku original show "Die Hart 2: Die Harter" and his involvement in the forthcoming "WWE Superstars of Tomorrow" series, which will focus on individuals who are involved in WWE's NIL (Next in Line) program.

Cena recently returned to WWE for a run of shows amid the SAG-AFTRA strike and the Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood. His most recent appearance took place at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event earlier this month. That show saw the wrestler-turned-actor taste defeat against Solo Sikoa.