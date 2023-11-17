Impact Knockouts Champ Trinity Opens Up About Former AEW Star Sonny Kiss

Fresh off making her debut in Impact Wrestling, Sonny Kiss is set to face Impact Knockouts Champion Trinity on "Impact on AXS" in a match that the champion is excited about. In an interview with the "Battleground Podcast," Trinity was asked what the match with Kiss means to her.

"I feel like it's a breakthrough, and it's something that we're starting to see and we need more of in the wrestling world and community," Trinity said, saying that it's important to give a spotlight to openly queer performers like Kiss. "I think it's something that people are excited about, people want to see, and I'm so happy to be able to work and compete against someone who I see as special and important to wrestling."

Trinity offered Kiss the match last week after Kiss debuted in the Impact Wrestling Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory in October. Kiss had hoped to win the match and challenge Trinity for the title, but Trinity was so impressed with Kiss's efforts that she talked to management about getting a non-title match booked.

Kiss was formerly under contract to AEW, where she was one of the promotion's first signings in 2019. Despite a tremendous amount of hype around Kiss, her tenure in AEW didn't quite go the way she'd hoped, with the independent star saying she had to fight for TV time, and eventually they parted ways. While Kiss was heartbroken over the release, it opened up the door for her to sign with Impact.