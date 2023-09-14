Sonny Kiss Calls AEW Release 'Heartbreaking,' Says She Fought For TV Time To No Avail

Sonny Kiss was one of the first talents that AEW signed when the company was formed in 2019 but soon found herself being left off of TV and with no creative direction. This wayward trajectory culminated in Kiss being released from the promotion.

"It's like a heartbreak," Kiss told "Busted Open Radio" recently. "It's been a little rough because this is everything I've always wanted to do and it's a dream. I worked so hard. I worked tirelessly for this not to happen."

According to Kiss, it was her goal to make sure she never became an expendable member of the locker room, even begging to come to TV tapings in the name of training with her mentor, Dustin Rhodes, which compounded her disappointment with her release.

"I got the call the last week of August and honestly it took a long time to settle in because I just was in shock. I wasn't expecting it." Kiss says she had thought about the possibility as AEW creative has had seemingly no plans for her lately. According to Kiss, the call was a very simple notification that AEW did not plan on renewing her contract.

Despite not getting as much TV time as others, Kiss is well-liked by many in AEW. AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood wrote a message of support to Kiss after news broke of her release.

"I can't wait to see what you do next in wrestling, but more importantly, in life," Harwood wrote. "Me & my family ADORE everything about you. Never stop fighting. I'll always be here for anything you need. I love you."