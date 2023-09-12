Read: Dax Harwood's Heartfelt Message Of Support For Former AEW Star Sonny Kiss

Sonny Kiss is no longer with AEW after Tony Khan opted to not renew her contract earlier this month. Kiss had been with the company since the very beginning in 2019, but her televised appearances became few and far between in recent years. The former Trustbusters member took to Twitter/X on Sunday to share her thoughts on the past few years and what the future holds as a free agent.

Following that, AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood took time to respond to Kiss and expressed his heartfelt support.

Harwood wrote, "All the time in wrestling, & in life, people talk about adversity. I don't know anyone who has overcome more adversity than you. You're such a role model for the human race. A smart, athletic, compassionate, beautiful human being who has earned the right to all the riches of the world. I can't wait to see what you do next in wrestling, but more importantly, in life. Me & my family ADORE everything about you. Never stop fighting. I'll always be here for anything you need. I love you."

Kiss was largely featured on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" over the years, but she did have eight "AEW Dynamite" matches, which included a TNT Championship match against Cody Rhodes. Kiss often teamed with Joey Janela throughout the pandemic era until they had a feud at the end of 2021. Janela ultimately beat Kiss in a No Disqualification match to end the angle. Earlier this year, Kiss began appearing on "ROH on HonorClub" to team with Jeeves Kay and Slim J of The Trustbusters.