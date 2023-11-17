Backstage Update On Potential Matches Expected To Be Added To AEW Full Gear

AEW Full Gear 2023 is set to take place this Saturday night at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. Nine matches are currently scheduled, including a pre-show bout, but the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that two more matches are expected to be added to the card. According to the newsletter, those additional bouts will be Wheeler Yuta challenging HOOK for the FTW Championship and "some form of Lucha Libre style match."

The currently announced AEW Full Gear 2023 card will see MJF defend the AEW World Championship against Jay White, Hikaru Shida put the AEW Women's World Championship on the line against "Timeless" Toni Storm, "Hangman" Adam Page face Swerve Strickland in a Texas Death match, Adam Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin battle Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne in a six-man tag team bout, Kris Statlander defend the AEW TBS Championship against Skye Blue and Julia Hart in a three-way bout, and Jon Moxley challenge Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship.

Additionally, The Golden Jets (Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega) take on The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson); if The Golden Jets win, then they will take The Bucks' spot as the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, but Jericho and Omega must disband their team if they lose. And lastly, Ricky Starks and Big Bill will put the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line against FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood), Kings of the Black Thorne (Malakai Black and Brody King), and La Facción Ingobernable (Rush and Dralístico).

The Full Gear pre-show will see MJF defend the ROH World Tag Team Championship with a to-be-confirmed partner against The Gunns (Austin and Colten Gunn). As announced on social media this week, AEW CEO Tony Khan will reveal AEW's latest major signing at the pay-per-view. Khan described his latest recruit as "one of the world's best wrestlers."