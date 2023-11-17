Tony Khan Happy Two AEW Stars 'Care So Much About Beating The Hell Out Of Each Other'

This Saturday night at AEW Full Gear 2023, "Hangman" Adam Page will battle Swerve Strickland in a Texas Death match. AEW CEO Tony Khan commented on Page and Strickland's feud while taking part in the Full Gear pre-show media call.

"It's great to see, in wrestling, two people care so much about beating the hell out of each other," Khan said. "And what started as a rivalry about who can outwrestle each other and who is going to be the bigger star going forward has turned into something far more personal, and I've really enjoyed it."

Khan went on to say that he thought Wednesday night's face-off between Page and Strickland on "AEW Dynamite" was an "incredible segment" and gave credit to both wrestlers. Khan believes that everyone heard Page "as angry as we've ever heard him" during the promo. He also thinks that the former AEW World Champion has been in some of the best Texas Death matches he's ever seen. Khan acknowledged that Strickland is on a great run right now and can't wait to see what unfolds between him and Page on Saturday night.

Page and Strickland have now been feuding for just over two months. The rivalry began when Strickland confronted "Hangman" on the September 6 episode of "Dynamite." The pair then collided at the inaugural AEW WrestleDream event on October 1, with Strickland picking up the win. Their feud has continued to intensify since WrestleDream, which has led to a Texas Death match this weekend.

