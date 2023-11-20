Why WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Says He Owes His Life To His Wife

WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle is giving all the credit for his survival to his wife Giovanna. He recently spoke with the "True Geordie" podcast about the various personal issues he's gone through over the years, including his addiction to painkillers addiction and struggles with alcohol that led to four DUI arrests in five months at one period.

"I lost my reputation, everything I worked for. I was at the lowest point of my life. I called my wife from jail after my fourth DUI, and my wife said, 'I can't do this anymore. You either go to rehab or I'm taking the kids and I'm leaving,'" Angle said. "I thought, 'Wow. I don't want to lose my wife and my kids. Not over drugs. Not over alcohol.' So I ended up going to rehab."

Angle said he didn't go to rehab to get better, but only so his wife didn't leave. He said when he got there, only then did he realize he had a disease. Angle recounted nights when he would "get messed up" and not be there for Giovanna or his kids, but his wife dealt with it in the best way she could. Angle is now 13 years sober and said he owes much of that to her.

"I was always lying to her and that's what an addict does. He never tells the truth, he always lies. My wife was so strong for me when I couldn't be strong for myself and she kept the family together and to this day, I owe her my life," Angle said. "I owe her everything. Because she was able to keep the family together while I was being a screwup. And that means more to me than anything."

