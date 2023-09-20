WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Opens Up About Abusing Painkillers, DUIs & Rehab

WWE and Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" to talk about his addiction and recovery in the wake of his Peacock documentary "Angle" being released.

"After I broke my neck the second, the first time in WWE, I was introduced to painkillers," Angle recalled. "When I started taking them, I really liked it. It masked the pain, I couldn't feel the pain. It kind of gave me an energetic feel. It didn't make me feel nauseous like it does a lot of people. I was taking one every four to six hours like I was told, but after a while, you build a tolerance and one doesn't work anymore."

Angle continued to increase his extra-strength Vicodin dosage until he ended up taking 65 pills a day. He tried hiding it from WWE despite knowing he was in serious trouble.

"It kept me from going through withdrawals, but there were times where I passed out. The company knew, some of my friends knew. I'll give you an example. There was one point in my career where my brother called me. I was at a house show for WWE. It was the night before the biggest match of my career with Brock Lesnar. An Iron Man match on 'SmackDown.' My brother calls me and says, 'Hey, your sister just died of a heroin overdose.' And it crushed me."