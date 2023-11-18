Street Profits Win Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender's Match On WWE SmackDown

In a triple threat match to determine the number one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, The Street Profits outlasted The Brawling Brutes and Pretty Deadly and will now face Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day on next week's episode of "WWE SmackDown."

The Profits benefitted from some miscommunication between Butch and Ridge Holland after the former Pete Dunne accidentally kicked his Brawling Brutes comrade. With both members of Pretty Deadly already neutralized outside the ring, that made Holland easy pickings for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, who teamed up to hit the Revelation to secure the pin.

Having won the "NXT," "Raw," and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships previously, Dawkins and Ford are one of only three triple crown-winning tag teams (alongside The New Day and The Revival, now known as FTR), and they now look to become even more decorated by adding the Undisputed titles to their resume. For added incentive and motivation, they can lean on the fact that Bobby Lashley and B-Fab looked upon their match with approval on a monitor backstage.

What was overwhelmingly positive for the winners of this match was quite the opposite for one of their adversaries, with the mishap between Butch and Holland leading to an awkward post-match moment that saw Holland leave Butch alone in the ring, seemingly frustrated over his misplaced kick.