AEW Collision Segment Between BCC And HOB Incites New Full Gear Zero Hour Match

A new match has been added to Zero Hour ahead of AEW Full Gear on Saturday following a confrontation between the Blackpool Combat Club and House of Black on Friday's special episode of "AEW Collision." The BCC's Wheeler Yuta and HOB's Buddy Matthews faced off in a match, and Matthews attempted to attack Yuta even after getting the win, leading to Claudio Castagnoli coming to the ring to save his fellow BCC member.

After running Matthews out of the ring, Castagnoli got on the mic and said he wasn't going to leave the Kia Forum in Los Angeles without having a match. He challenged Matthews, but goaded him, asking if that was "okay," or if Matthews had to go to the back to ask Malakai Black for approval first. The challenge was ultimately accepted, and AEW CEO Tony Khan announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the match would take place on the free-to-view Zero Hour ahead of the pay-per-view.

Castagnoli versus Matthews is the second match announced for Zero Hour. AEW World Champion and Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion MJF, who is pulling double-duty on the show, and a mystery partner will take on the Gunns as MJF looks to keep the tag team titles without his injured partner, Adam Cole.

