Update On Report About STARDOM's Giulia Visiting WWE Performance Center

It was reported earlier this month that WWE was preparing to bring in STARDOM's Giulia to its Performance Center for a tryout, with hopes of eventually signing the reigning NJPW Strong Women's Champion. In an update from PWInsider, Giulia was expected to be at the WWE facility this week for a tour, but the visit was not slated to be "a tryout," merely a meet-and-greet with WWE officials.

As it turns out, Giulia did not travel to Orlando, Florida this past week, with one source noting that she was scheduled to visit the facility on Wednesday. No specific reason was provided as to why she did not show up. The report added that Simon Kelly Inoki, the son-in-law of the late Antonio Inoki, was expected to accompany Giulia to work as a translator. Inoki had done similar work for WWE in the past, serving as a liaison between Japanese wrestlers and WWE officials. Although Giulia did not travel to the Performance Center this week, the 29-year-old Japanese/Italian wrestler is reportedly still very much on the radar of WWE, with company sources insistent in their interest in her.

Since capturing the NJPW Strong Women's Championship from Willow Nightingale in July, Giulia has made several visits to the United States, with her most recent title defense coming against Hyan at last month's Fighting Spirit Unleashed event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Giulia also wrestled at the Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2 event in Philadelphia, where she defended her title against Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, and Momo Kohgo in a four-way. Giulia's recurring visits to the United States have been viewed as a sign of her willingness to move halfway across the world to continue her wrestling journey.