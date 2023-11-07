Backstage Update On WWE's Reported Interest In Stardom Talent Giulia

2024 already promised to be a big year for talent movement, with names like AEW World Champion MJF, Will Ospreay, and Drew McIntyre said to be available. And it appears the movement will extend to talents in Stardom, as reports emerged yesterday that WWE was not only in talks with top star and NJPW Strong Women's Champion Giulia but that the 29-year-old Italian/Japanese talent would be appearing at the WWE Performance Center for a tryout next month, signaling a deal was close.

As it turns out, it's not quite that close. On this morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer clarified that Giulia was under contract with Stardom until March, and thus no deal with WWE, or any other promotion, could happen till then. Those within WWE have also indicated that no Performance Center tryout is in the cards for Giulia at the moment, as Bushiroad, Stardom's parent company, would have to grant permission for such an occurrence.

Despite that, the interest in Giulia is real from the WWE side, with the promotion supposedly having their eye on the former World of Stardom Champion since 2019, shortly after she arrived. The interest isn't exclusive to WWE, however, and it's believed that Giulia will have several suitors between Japan and the United States vying for her. Another point of interest is that Giulia has a verbal commitment in Japan for after the end of her contract in March, though it would not prevent her from signing a deal elsewhere. Giulia will be seen in the United States before then, as she is scheduled for NJPW's Battle in the Valley in San Jose this January. With two months to go before the event, her opponent is currently unknown.