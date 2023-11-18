Update On Ronda Rousey's AEW/ROH Contract Status Following Surprise Debut

Former WWE and UFC star Ronda Rousey has had a busy week, first competing alongside Marina Shafir against Athena and Billie Starkz at The Wrestling Revolver's REVOLVER Unreal event on Thursday night, and last night performing in a rematch during Ring of Honor tapings — expected to air November 23 on HonorClub. Her appearance in Tony Khan's promotion has led to much speculation regarding her future with ROH and perhaps, eventually, AEW.

Fightful Select has reported an update on the matter, claiming that the hope is Rousey's appearance will generate HonorClub subscriptions. As of last night, she was not signed to either promotion, appearing "on a handshake deal." The report also mentions that Rousey has been working independent dates and with ROH as a means of working with Marina Shafir. Tony Khan recently teased that he will be announcing a major signing during tonight's Full Gear event. Fightful reports that Rousey was "never considered" to be the signing in question.

Shafir and Rousey shared a tenure in WWE until "The Problem" was released in 2021. The duo even represented together as part of the Four Horsewomen of MMA alongside Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke. But they never got the chance to work with one another, something Rousey remarked upon following her independent debut at a Lucha VaVoom event in October. In both matches this week, Rousey and Shafir teamed against Athena and Billie Starkz — the first ending in a no-contest while Rousey and Shafir won the ROH rematch. This has led to the idea that she could be positioned to face Athena for the ROH Women's Championship at Final Battle in December.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. all weekend for all your AEW Full Gear news, including live coverage of the event.