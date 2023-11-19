Claudio Castagnoli Taps Out Buddy Matthews On AEW Full Gear Zero Hour

Claudio Castagnoli secured some revenge over The House of Black's Buddy Matthews during the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour. He won via submission with Matthews tapping out to the Sharpshooter.

Their match was only announced during last night's "AEW Collision" after Castagnoli took aim toward The House of Black and called out Matthews following his own victory over Wheeler Yuta. The bout proved to be competitive, but Castagnoli proved dominant in his victory following a series of devastating European uppercuts, a Riccola Bomb, and locking in the Sharpshooter. It looked for a second that Matthews could reach the bottom rope, but the "Swiss Superman" pulled his opponent back to the middle of the ring to ensure victory. The House of Black will hope for better fortune later tonight when Malakai Black and Brody King challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championship, competing in a four-way against Ricky Starks and Big Bill, Rush and Dralistico, and FTR.