Ricky Starks And Big Bill Retain AEW Tag Titles In Four-Way Ladder Match At Full Gear

Ricky Starks and Big Bill overcame all odds to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships in a four-way ladder match at Full Gear. The champions were outnumbered two to six, with Malakai Black and Brody King, Rush and Dralistico, and FTR all vying for the titles tonight. Ricky Starks climbed the ladder to ensure victory and title retention.

Starks and Bill captured the titles from FTR in a surprisingly quick fashion in October. They found themselves the subject of La Faccion Ingobernables' interest in recent weeks with the trio looking to assert themselves with gold. And, in looking to get at LFI, The House of Black had also taken an interest in capturing the tag titles. All of this culminated in tonight's four-way match, which was made a ladder match by the defending champions during last night's "AEW Collision", supposedly favoring Big Bill's size. It would ultimately be Starks to claim the titles, however, enjoying a last-ditch burst after sitting on the backburner for much of the contest.