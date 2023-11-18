Hardcore Stipulation Added To AEW World Tag Team Championship Match At Full Gear

A title match at AEW's Full Gear event on Saturday just got a lot more interesting. On Friday night's special edition of "AEW Collision," Big Bill and Ricky Starks announced that they will defend their tag team championships in a ladder match against FTR, Kings of the Black Throne (the team of Malakai Black and Brody King), and La Facción Ingobernable (the team of Rush and Dralístico). The match had already been announced for the pay-per-view, but the stipulation is new.

Starks made the announcement in a backstage segment at the beginning of "Collision," saying that AEW President Tony Khan allowed the champions to pick their own stipulation, and he chose something in their favor that plays to Big Bill's massive size.

"Since Big Bill is the tallest guy here at AEW, I am selecting a ladder match," Starks said in the promo. "That's right, a very short climb for Big Bill here."

Starks and Bill defeated Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood to capture the titles on an episode of "Collision" on October 7, and FTR has been gunning to regain their titles ever since. The four-way match will take place among eight other matches (so far), six of them being for championships, at Full Gear. The event emanates from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.