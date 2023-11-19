Will Ospreay On MJF: 'When He Says His Catchphrase, I Want Him To Look Me In The Eye'

Will Ospreay is officially All Elite after he was unveiled by Tony Khan as the latest signing at Full Gear last night. He got the chance to address his future plans after the event during the Full Gear media scrum, naming Andrade and Miro as potential match-ups he'd like. He also said that he wants a rubber match with Kenny Omega, continuing from their bouts at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door earlier this year.

Ospreay then set his sights toward reigning AEW World Champion MJF, who he admitted he has always supported from a spectator standpoint. However, he has issues with MJF's catchphrase, in which he refers to himself as better than everyone else.

"As I keep saying, man, I love watching MJF; I like the idea [of facing him]. But I want to see when he says his catchphrase; I want him to look me in the eye, bruv. Are you a f*cking liar? I think you are, mate."

Elsewhere, Ospreay wants to renew a rivalry with another NJPW alum. "I'd love to do Jay [White]," he said, "Like I don't think we've really got our singles match over in New Japan. Like the defining one, especially because when we did my one, I think were still trying to find out who we were. We both know who we are now and obviously, I'm here for a reason, man; I'm here to go straight to the top."

Ospreay's signing with AEW wasn't entirely unexpected; with his NJPW contract due to expire after an eight-year tenure, it was clear he was bound for a top US promotion. He has also been involved with Khan's promotion various times throughout 2023, joining Don Callis' stable, defeating Chris Jericho at All In, and later teaming with Sammy Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita to defeat Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi at WrestleDream in October.



