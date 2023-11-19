Backstage News On AEW's Creative Plans For The Young Bucks

It appears that a change is on the cards for The Young Bucks in AEW. They lost their future shot at the AEW Tag Team Championship last night on Full Gear, suffering a pinfall loss to The Golden Jets – Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. After which, Matt Jackson went wild at ringside, smashing up the place very much in the same way he had done after losing the ROH Six-Man Tag titles earlier this month.

Fightful Select reports that this behavior is indicative of an impending heel turn, and they have received word that the Bucks won't be alone in doing so. Brandon Cutler has supposedly been, at least tentatively, planned to continue with them alongside at least one other personality. Fightful also indicates that Cutler will be doing a lot of the speaking for the Bucks going forward. The report concluded to dispel any undue speculation over tensions with the company, declaring that things are fine between the two parties. The report follows Brandon Cutler's post to the X social media platform, announcing that The Young Bucks would be taking some time away from wrestling.

"I am being told that the Young Bucks will be taking some time away from wrestling. People close to Matt and Nick's camp are asking for privacy during this time," he wrote.

It's yet unknown as to who the other personality mentioned in the report is but there are several worthy candidates. Their stablemates in The Elite – Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page – could both turn heel alongside them. There are still questions over whether Omega and Chris Jericho's tag team is built to last, and interestingly, Jericho once worked in a trio alongside The Young Bucks. So he represents an outside option.